MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Clashes, which erupted on Wednesday in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf, have left 11 people dead, while 71 people have been hospitalized, Iraqi media reported on Thursday.

The clashes took place at the Sadrain Square between anti-government protesters and supporters of the influential Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada Sadr. According to previous media reports, 85 people were injured as a result of the violence.

"The number of killed people has reached 11, five of them have not been identified yet," a source told the Baghdad Today news outlet, adding that 71 people have been sent to local hospitals.

Iraq has been facing nationwide anti-government protests since October, with protesters demanding an end to corruption, improving living standards, and the government resignation.

In November, as the protests showed no signs of abating, then-Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned but remained in office in a caretaker capacity. This changed on Saturday when President Barham Salih officially appointed former Communications Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the country's new prime minister and charged him with forming a new government.

Sadr had initially backed the anti-government protests when they erupted in October but has split with other demonstrators over the nomination of Allawi as the prime minister. The cleric supported Allawi while others rejected him, saying he was one of the ruling elite, which they had been protesting against for months.