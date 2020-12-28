Clashes in Southeastern Guinea Leave 11 People Dead, 30 Injured - Regional Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Inter-communal clashes between two ethnic communities in the southeastern Guinean city of Macenta has left 11 people dead and 30 wounded, Mohamed Ghare, the governor of the administrative region of Nzerekore, has said.

The unrest escalated on Saturday and carried on through Sunday between two local ethnic groups, Tomas and Manias, due to their long-standing dispute over claims to the city of Macenta. Security forces were deployed to end the hostilities, resulting in casualties.

"The violence that took place in Macenta left 11 dead and 30 wounded," Ghare said, as cited by the Africa Guinee media outlet.

The news outlet also cited eyewitnesses of the unrest, claiming that the number of victims of the clashes exceeds dozens of people. Meanwhile, many residents fled the city to the surrounding villages or forests.