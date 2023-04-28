UrduPoint.com

Clashes In Sudan Continuing Despite Ceasefire Extension

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Clashes in Sudan Continuing Despite Ceasefire Extension

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group are ongoing in the city of Omdurman, located near Khartoum, despite a new 72-hour ceasefire that went into effect on Friday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing eyewitnesses.

The clashes are taking place near a building of the Sudanese radio and television channel, the eyewitnesses told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, the RSF group has launched the operation of the air defense systems in Khartoum to shoot down the Sudanese army's loitering aircraft. The air defense can be heard working in various areas of the main part of the capital.

Since mid-April, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group, with the epicenter in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet. On Thursday, the sides agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

