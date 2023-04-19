Clashes in Sudan Killed 30 Civilians, Injured 245 Tuesday - Central Committee Of Doctors

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) As many as 30 civilians were killed and 245 were injured in Sudan on April 18 as a result of armed clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Central Committee Of Sudanese Doctors said on Wednesday.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

"The number of dead and injured among the civilian population on this day, April 18, was: 30 deaths, 245 injured," the committee wrote on social media.