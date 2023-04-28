(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The current security situation in Sudan will inevitably affect the energy sector of the country, Minister of Energy and Petroleum Mohamed Abdallah Mahmud told Sputnik on Friday.

"It will inevitably have consequences, but we hope and look forward to the end of these events ... Sudan has a huge potential, and I think that if there are factors of stability, Sudan will be ready for investment," Mahmud said.

The Sudanese minister also confirmed that all foreign employees working at the facilities of the country's energy industry had been successfully evacuated from the combat zones, adding that no one was injured during the evacuation.

At the same time, the outflow of foreign personnel did not affect the performance of the energy sector as Sudanese specialists are capable of fulfilling their tasks, Mahmud noted.

"The work continues, and since the beginning of these events, our production has not fallen. We are also working to ensure the export and transportation of crude oil via the Sudanese pipelines, as well as (transportation of) crude oil from the Republic of South Sudan," the minister said.

Since mid-April, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group, with the epicenter in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet. On Thursday, the sides agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.