Clashes In Sudan's Besieged Darfur City Kill 57
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Clashes between Sudanese paramilitaries and the regular army have killed at least 57 civilians in the besieged Darfur city of El-Fasher, a medical source and a volunteer aid group said Thursday.
The local resistance committee, a grassroots aid group, said the civilians were killed on Wednesday in clashes and shelling of the city by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the army since April 2023.
The violence came just days after the RSF killed more than 400 people in attacks on North Darfur's capital of El-Fasher and nearby displacement camps, according to the United Nations.
El-Fasher, which the RSF has besieged for nearly a year, is the last major urban stronghold in Darfur still under army control.
It is a strategic target for the paramilitary group, which has sought to consolidate its hold on Darfur following the army's recapture of the capital Khartoum last month.
In an earlier statement, the army put Wednesday's death toll at 62, including 15 children ages three to 10, and dozens more wounded.
It said it had repelled the "fierce" assault on the city's east in a coordinated response with "allied armed movements, intelligence services, the police" and volunteer fighters.
El-Fasher has been defended in large part by a coalition of army-allied groups known as the Joint Forces.
- Hundreds of thousands flee -
The war, which entered its third year on Tuesday, has killed tens of thousands, uprooted 13 million and created what the UN describes as the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.
It has also fractured the country essentially in two, with the army holding the centre, north and east while the RSF controls nearly all of Darfur and, along with its allies, parts of the south.
After Friday's major offensive in Darfur, the RSF announced that it had taken full control of Zamzam refugee camp -- which is one of Sudan's largest.
Zamzam -- home to about one million displaced people according to aid sources -- was the first area of Sudan where famine was declared in August last year.
By December, famine spread to two nearby displacement camps in Darfur as well as parts of the south, according to a UN-backed assessment.
About 400,000 people were displaced from Zamzam after the RSF seized the camp, the UN's migration agency said on Monday.
In the past two weeks, an estimated 450,000 people have arrived in Tawila alone, a town about 60 kilometres (37 miles) west of Zamzam, according to the local Emergency Response Room -- one of hundreds across Sudan coordinating frontline aid.
The newly displaced, they added, are suffering from acute shortages of food, clean drinking water and shelter materials, with barely any humanitarian aid available in the area.
Recent Stories
Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet
Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time
Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact
UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
More Stories From World
-
Clashes in Sudan's besieged Darfur city kill 576 minutes ago
-
Clashes in Sudan's El-Fasher kill 57: medical source26 minutes ago
-
N.Ireland designer Jonathan Anderson takes helm at Dior Men26 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Visa Inc.26 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 40 mostly displaced people killed in Israeli strikes26 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Avania26 minutes ago
-
Bayern forced to watch on as home final dream 'shattered'1 hour ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Visa Inc.1 hour ago
-
Trump's tariff storm a threat to dollar's dominance?1 hour ago
-
UK mulls impact of landmark gender ruling1 hour ago
-
Amputee Palestinian boy image wins World Press Photo award1 hour ago
-
Van Dijk signs new Liverpool contract2 hours ago