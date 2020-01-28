UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes In Sudan's Darfur Force 11,000 To Flee Abroad In January - United Nations

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:59 PM

Clashes in Sudan's Darfur Force 11,000 to Flee Abroad in January - United Nations

Fighting in Sudan's West Darfur forced more than 11,000 refugees into neighboring Chad in the past month, most of whom were already living in refugee camps for internally displaced people, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Fighting in Sudan's West Darfur forced more than 11,000 refugees into neighboring Chad in the past month, most of whom were already living in refugee camps for internally displaced people, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Four-thousand of them have fled during last week alone and it is estimated that the clashes have displaced some 46,000 inside the country," the release said.

Most of the 11,000 new refugees were already internally displaced, many living in displacement camps when fighting erupted in late December, the release said.

Refugees have found temporary shelter in schools, mosques and other buildings in the town of El Geneina, located about 12 miles beyond Sudan's border with Chad, according to the release.

UNHCR anticipates the number of refugees can reach 30,000 in the coming weeks as tensions persist.

Darfur was the scene of an early 21st century genocide, in which government backed militias waged a campaign of rape and mass slaughter beginning in 2003. An estimated 500,000 people died and nearly 3 million were displaced, according to reports from human rights groups and media.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Died Geneina Chad Sudan December Border Media From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

15 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

15 minutes ago

Turkey Returns 4 Terror-Linked French Nationals to ..

31 seconds ago

Two gangsters held; snatched phones and bikes reco ..

33 seconds ago

India to Conduct Thermal Screening of Chinese Pass ..

34 seconds ago

Ukrainian Union of Journalists Says Disinformation ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.