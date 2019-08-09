UrduPoint.com
Clashes Intensify Between Yemen's Protection Forces, Southern Transitional Council- Source

Fri 09th August 2019

Clashes between the Southern Transitional Council, Yemen's separatist movement supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and presidential guards in the temporary capital of Aden in southern Yemen intensified on Thursday, a local source told Sputnik

"The third brigade of the Presidential Protection Forces and first infantry brigade of the Southern Transitional Council located in Iron Mountain (Khormaksar) exchange artillery strikes," the source from Aden's authorities said.

Strikes began on Wednesday afternoon in the area of the presidential palace in Aden.

The clashes took place after Hani Ben Brik, vice president of the Southern Transitional Council, called on supporters to overthrow the government of Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansur Hadi.

Since 2015, the fierce ongoing conflict between the Yemeni government, headed by Hadi, and the Shia Houthi rebels have resulted in the rise of southern Yemeni separatists, who periodically engage in brushes with the government's troops.

UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash has expressed his concerns regarding the recent clashes.

