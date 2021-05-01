UrduPoint.com
Clashes Mar May Day Rally In Lyon - Police

Clashes between police and violent protesters broke out in the French city of Lyon on Saturday as thousands took to the streets to mark May Day, police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Clashes between police and violent protesters broke out in the French city of Lyon on Saturday as thousands took to the streets to mark May Day, police said.

Some 3,000 people descended on Place Bellecour.

Violence erupted after a group of 200 protesters at the head of a marching crowd started smashing shop windows and public property.

"The prefect strongly condemns violence against those who protect us," the police tweeted.

The police said officers dispersed the mob and the demonstration resumed its course. At least five arrests were made and 27 officers were injured.

