Clashes Near Jerusalem Leave 14 Palestinians Injured - Red Crescent

Fourteen Palestinians were injured after clashing with Israeli troops at Al-Quds University in the city of Abu Dis, located just west of Jerusalem, spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society told Sputnik on Monday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Fourteen Palestinians were injured after clashing with Israeli troops at Al-Quds University in the city of Abu Dis, located just west of Jerusalem, spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society told Sputnik on Monday.

"Fourteen Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers at Al-Quds University," Erab Fuqaha said.

The injuries were caused by rubber bullets and tear gas, she added.

"First aid was provided to those injured, and some of them were sent to local hospitals," Fuqaha said.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated following the publication of US President Donald Trump's widely panned peace plan in late January. Palestinian leadership have firmly rejected the so-called deal of the century, which envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.