UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes Near Jerusalem Leave 14 Palestinians Injured - Red Crescent

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Clashes Near Jerusalem Leave 14 Palestinians Injured - Red Crescent

Fourteen Palestinians were injured after clashing with Israeli troops at Al-Quds University in the city of Abu Dis, located just west of Jerusalem, spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society told Sputnik on Monday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Fourteen Palestinians were injured after clashing with Israeli troops at Al-Quds University in the city of Abu Dis, located just west of Jerusalem, spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society told Sputnik on Monday.

"Fourteen Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers at Al-Quds University," Erab Fuqaha said.

The injuries were caused by rubber bullets and tear gas, she added.

"First aid was provided to those injured, and some of them were sent to local hospitals," Fuqaha said.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated following the publication of US President Donald Trump's widely panned peace plan in late January. Palestinian leadership have firmly rejected the so-called deal of the century, which envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

Related Topics

Injured Century Israel Palestine Trump Bank Jerusalem January Gas Jew

Recent Stories

Senate asks govt to formulate support structure fo ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club ..

1 hour ago

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

1 hour ago

Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mi ..

3 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

2 hours ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.