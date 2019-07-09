UrduPoint.com
Clashes Near Libya's Tripoli Leave Over 1,000 People Killed Over 3 Months - WHO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:02 PM

Clashes between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) near the country's capital of Tripoli have left over 1,000 people killed and over 5,500 people injured over three months, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Libya said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Clashes between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) near the country's capital of Tripoli have left over 1,000 people killed and over 5,500 people injured over three months, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Libya said on Tuesday.

"As the #Tripoli crisis enters its fourth month, the toll is 1048 dead, including 106 civilians, and 5558 injured, including 289 civilians. WHO continues to send doctors and medical supplies to help hospitals cope. Our teams have performed more than 1700 surgeries in 3 months," WHO in Libya wrote on Twitter.

Armed clashes between the LNA and the GNA escalated on April 4, when LNA chief Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. The GNA promptly launched a counteroffensive.

