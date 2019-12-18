As many as 23 Ukrainian law enforcers and 11 civilians, including one journalist, were injured during the recent clashes near the building of the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, First Deputy Interior Minister Sergey Yarovoy said on Wednesday

Several rallies were held near the parliamentary building in Kiev on Tuesday, including a rally against the bill on selling agricultural lands. Clashes emerged, with protesters throwing stones at police officers.

Zoryan Shkiryak, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said on Tuesday that 17 law enforcers were injured, and 26 offenders were detained for interrogations.

"On December 17, 23 law enforcers, including 17 police officers and six guardsmen, were injured. Twelve police officers and six guardsmen were taken to medial centers. One guardsman is in critical condition," Yarovoy said, as quoted by the Interior Ministry.

He added that 11 civilians, including one journalist, had sought medical assistance.