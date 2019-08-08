UrduPoint.com
Clashes Occur Between Yemen's Gov't Forces, Separatists Near Presidential Palace - Source

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:51 AM

Clashes began on Wednesday afternoon between the forces of Yemeni Presidential Protection Forces and armed units of the separatist Southern Transitional Council, supported by the United Arab Emirates, in the area of the presidential palace in Aden in southern Yemen, a local source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Clashes began on Wednesday afternoon between the forces of Yemeni Presidential Protection Forces and armed units of the separatist Southern Transitional Council, supported by the United Arab Emirates, in the area of the presidential palace in Aden in southern Yemen, a local source told Sputnik.

The clashes took place after Hani Ben Brik, vice president of the Southern Transitional Council, called on supporters to overthrow the government of Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

"The forces of the [Southern] Transitional Council of Yemen began to storm the Maashiq Palace from several sides, clashes are still continuing between the Southern Transitional Council and the Presidential Protection Forces," the source said.

The ongoing fierce conflict between the Yemeni government headed by Hadi and the Shia Houthi rebels resulted in the rise of the southern Yemeni separatists, which periodically engage in clashes with the government's troops.

