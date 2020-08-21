UrduPoint.com
Clashes Of Pro-Turkish Militants In Syria Result In Civilian Casualties - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Numerous clashes take place between the units of pro-Turkish militants in Syria, resulting in civilian casualties, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, said at a daily briefing on Friday.

"There are numerous clashes between various groups of militants, as a result of which civilians are killed. Such illegal actions lead to a large-scale social and economic crisis and endanger the lives and health of thousands of Syrian civilians," Shcherbitsky said.

He noted that the militants of the pro-Turkish groups plundered both the personal property of citizens, including the crops they had harvested, and equipment for water and electricity supply facilities.

The latest case was recorded on August 15 in the city of Ras al-Ayn, where members of the Firqat al-Hamza group stole over 500 meters of electrical cable for sale, as well as a large number of pipes used for laying and repairing irrigation systems.

"We call on the Turkish side to take measures to ensure order in the territories occupied by the Turkish Armed Forces and to stop criminal activities of the armed formations under its control," Shcherbitsky added.

