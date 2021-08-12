KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Clashes are ongoing on the central square of Afghanistan's southern city of Kandahar, as the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized a hospital there, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Taliban reached to the central part of Kandahar city. The regional hospital has [been] taken over and fighting is raging in the city's main square," the source said.

Earlier this month, the United Nations expressed concerns about increasing civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure in Afghanistan's south.