Clashes Resume in Central Beirut - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Clashes between demonstrators and police have resumed in central Beirut, media reports said Sunday.

Al Jazeera reported that clashes are taking place outside the parliament building in the Lebanese capital.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters clashed with police in Beirut after gathering to demand reforms and a resignation of the government. The riot led to hundreds suffering injuries, including 100 security officers. Lebanon has been plagued by economic woes and its capital was hit by a massive fertilizer explosion which has been blamed on corruption.