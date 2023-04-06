Close
Clashes Take Place Within Counter-Terrorist Operation Area In Russia's Ingushetia - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 03:00 AM

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Hostilities within the area of the counter-terrorist operation zone take place in the Malgobeksky district in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia bordering Georgia, a law enforcement source has told Sputnik.

"An armed clash with a group of fighters is currently underway in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt in the Malgobeksky district," the source said, adding that fighters were pinned down in one of the houses.

On March 27, unidentified gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at a traffic police post on the border of Ingushetia and North Ossetia. As a result, two police officers sustained gunshot wounds. The next day, the body of one of the alleged participants of the attack was found with gunshot wounds in the city of Karabulak, Ingushetia.

Following the incident, the regional department of Russia's Federal Security Service announced that five people from the republic were wanted on suspicions of planning terrorist attacks.

An exchange of fire between a group of unknown assailants and police officers occurred in the Malgobeksky district on Monday, resulting in one of the police officers suffering minor bullet injuries. The counter-terrorist operation was declared in the district at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (17:00 GMT) on Monday.

A body of a man wanted for the attack on policemen was found in one of the villages of the Malgobeksky district on Monday. An assault rifle with an underbarrel grenade launcher and four grenades were found with him.

