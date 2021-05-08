Clashes With Israeli Forces Resume in East Jerusalem, 2 People Detained - Police

The unrest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, scheduled by the Israeli government for resettlement, resumed on Friday, resulting in detention of two people, the Israeli police reported

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The unrest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, scheduled by the Israeli government for resettlement, resumed on Friday, resulting in detention of two people, the Israeli police reported.

"Police and border police are currently deployed in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem as dozens of people gathered to protest. The situation quickly escalated into riots and police stoning," the statement said.

The statement also noted that the police received an order to disperse the crowds. The protesters were given the chance to leave voluntarily, but they ignored the request, so officers were reportedly forced to use special equipment.

In the operation, two people were detained on charges of hooliganism, rioting and throwing stones at the police.

The clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli military in East Jerusalem have been ongoing since beginning of May over the plans of the Israeli authorities to resettle 28 Palestinian families from the area.

On Thursday, the Red Crescent told Sputnik that the recent surge of violence in East Jerusalem left 22 Palestinians injured.