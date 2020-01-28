Clashes With Police Mar Paris Firefighters' Rally Against Pension Reform

French police had to step in on Tuesday to break up a spinoff rally by Paris firefighters after they ignored the agreed route to march down Avenue Parmentier

"A demonstration of 200 to 300 firefighters set off in a violent procession on Avenue Parmentier, forcing police to intervene in order to block their progress," Paris Police tweeted.

The post was accompanied by a photo that appeared to show flashes of red flares and whiffs of tear gas rising above a cordon of riot police.

Over a dozen protesters also climbed a monument in central Paris while wearing full firefighting gear. Police said this was in violation of rules on public protests.

The clashes led to six arrests, according to the French news channel BFM tv.

The rally was held to put pressure on the government after it promised to go ahead with its plan to streamline pensions. The parliament is expected to debate the bill next month.