'Class' Freeman eases Northampton past Clermont and into Champions Cup quarters

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) England No 8 Henry Pollock said Tommy Freeman was "class" after the in-form winger scored three times as Northampton Saints hammered Clermont 46-24 on Friday to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Freeman, 24, made his contributions in a 37-minute spell having also crossed in every game of this year's Six Nations and last week's English Premiership loss at Sale.

"Freeman was class tonight," Pollock told Premier sports.

"We went back to our basics, did them well really and come off the back off that," he added.

South African No 8 Juarno Augustus with a double and Freeman's international team-mates in fly-half Fin Smith and Pollock were the Saints' other try scorers in a thrilling attacking display from the 2000 champions.

The French visitors were denied a first spot in the last eight since 2021 despite leading 10-0 after 13 minutes.

Two first-half yellow cards for lock Thomas Ceyte and Sebastien Bezy cost Les Jaunards dearly.

The three-time former runners up were also hampered by injury blows as they lost winger Bautista Delguy and iconic captain Fritz Lee to serious-looking problems.

The Saints will host the winners of Treviso's trip to Castres, who face each other on Saturday, in next weekend's quarters.

Saturday's highlight though will be a Ronan O'Gara derby as the La Rochelle director of rugby welcomes former province Munster to western France.

More than 2,000 fans have travelled from Ireland from the game as O'Gara eyes a first win in all competitions since January.

On Sunday, six-time champions and holders Toulouse face Sale Sharks after top seeds from the pool stage Bordeaux-Begles host 1999's winners Ulster.

iwd/nr