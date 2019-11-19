Classes Resume at Blagoveshchensk College Where Deadly Shooting Took Place - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Classes have resumed at the college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, where a deadly shooting took place last week, a spokesperson of the educational institution told Sputnik.

"Classes have resumed as normal, everyone is studying in the main building," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

On November 14, a 19-year-old student opened fire inside the college of construction and utilities in Blagoveshchensk, killing one person and injuring three others before taking his own life.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case; according to preliminary results, the shooting occurred because of a personal conflict.

On Monday, an official from the Ministry of Health of Russia's Amur Region told Sputnik that the condition of two of the three students injured in the shooting was improving. One of the students was going to be discharged from the hospital in the coming days, the official said.