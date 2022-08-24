UrduPoint.com

Classes Suspended In Hong Kong Schools Over Looming Tropical Storm

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Classes Suspended in Hong Kong Schools Over Looming Tropical Storm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Hong Kong authorities suspended on Wednesday classes at all schools due to the approaching tropical storm Ma-on.

  "As the Hong Kong Observatory will consider issuing Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 between 6pm and 9pm (10:00 to 13:00 GMT) today, classes of all schools are suspended today," the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

Schools should ensure the safety of students and their safe return home, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Hong Kong Observatory issued a wind warning after Tropical Storm Ma-on was detected approaching the northern South China Sea, as well as areas of the Pearl River Delta in southern China.

In the afternoon, the highest wind gust speed in some areas of Hong Kong reached 54 miles per hour. According to the observatory's forecasts, the wind may increase by the evening, with strong waves expected at sea, so Hong Kong residents are advised to stay away from the shore. The storm is expected to be closest to Hong Kong on Thursday, so the observatory could raise its storm warning signal from third to eighth on a 10-point scale on Wednesday night.

