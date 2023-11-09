Classic ballet "Giselle" to be staged in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The renowned American Ballet Theater will put on performances of the classic ballet "Giselle" at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing from Thursday to Sunday, as a part of the NCPA Dance Festival 2023.

A romantic ballet featuring two acts, "Giselle" narrates a tragic story of love, betrayal and redemption of a beautiful young girl named Giselle.

Since its debut in Paris in 1841, the romantic ballet has traveled all over the world and gained growing popularity among audiences.