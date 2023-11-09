Open Menu

Classic Ballet "Giselle" To Be Staged In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Classic ballet "Giselle" to be staged in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The renowned American Ballet Theater will put on performances of the classic ballet "Giselle" at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing from Thursday to Sunday, as a part of the NCPA Dance Festival 2023.

A romantic ballet featuring two acts, "Giselle" narrates a tragic story of love, betrayal and redemption of a beautiful young girl named Giselle.

Since its debut in Paris in 1841, the romantic ballet has traveled all over the world and gained growing popularity among audiences.

Related Topics

World Young Beijing Paris Sunday All From Love

Recent Stories

Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO ..

Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO 30 4G – Now available to pr ..

34 minutes ago
 Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri ..

4 hours ago
 Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal ..

Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bil ..

Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

18 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

18 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

18 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

18 hours ago

More Stories From World