Classified Documents Recovered From Biden Think Tank Related to Ukraine, Iran - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Classified documents that have been recovered from a think-tank office of President Joe Biden pertain to topics related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, CNN reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, media reported that US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a Federal prosecutor to investigate how the classified materials, which were found by Biden's personal attorneys while vacating the space, ended up in the office.

The classified documents relate to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The records also contained materials related to the funeral arrangements for the president's son Beau Biden, the report said.

Ten documents dated between 2013 and 2016 with classified markings were recovered from the office in November, the reports added.

The Biden administration is fully cooperating with authorities on the matter, the White House counsel said in a statement.