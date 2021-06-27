Classified Military Documents on Russia, Afghanistan Found at Bus Stop in UK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Sets of classified UK Ministry of Defence documents were found at a bus stop in Kent, touching upon London's plans in Afghanistan after NATO's withdrawal and a forecast of Russia's possible reactions to the breach of its maritime border in the Black Sea, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The broadcaster said it received the documents from an unnamed member of public who found them ” emails and PowerPoint presentations of 50 pages in total ” in a soggy heap behind the bus stop on Tuesday morning. The defense ministry, when contacted by the BBC for clarifications, said that an employee had indeed reported the loss of sensitive papers, but added that "it would be inappropriate to comment further," as quoted in the report.

One set of documents discussed the passage of UK destroyer Defender in Russian waters off Crimea's coast and three possible reactions from Moscow ” from "safe and professional" to "neither safe nor professional."

HMS Defender made inroads to Russia's territorial waters in the Black Sea this past Wednesday, prompting the Russian navy to fire warning shots. London denied the shots were fired at all, even though Russia's FSB security service released the video footage of the encounter.

The UK military envisaged two possible routes for its warship. One was "a safe and professional direct transit from [Ukraine's] Odessa to [Georgia's] Batumi," which would demonstrate London's recognition of these waters as Ukrainian. The other route would avoid the contested waters, but the ministry feared that Russia would take this as a sign of "the UK being scared/running away" and, thus, recognizing the Russian maritime claims in the area.

Another set in the bundle discussed the United Kingdom's potential keeping of the part of troops in Afghanistan after the end of NATO's Operation Resolute Support. While the UK state-funded broadcaster refrained from disclosing all details out of fear for the safety of British contingent in Afghanistan, it quoted a piece which says that the absence of deaths among UK troops since the 2020 US-Taliban deal "would be unlikely to remain the status quo."

The option of complete withdrawal from Afghanistan remains on the table, too, the cited documents said.

The bundle also included updates on arms exports campaigns, including in areas where the United Kingdom might potentially face competition from European allies.