UrduPoint.com

Classified Papers From White House Found In Trump's Residence - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Classified Papers From White House Found in Trump's Residence - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) found papers of varying degree of secrecy at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of the former US President Donald Trump, media reported on Friday.

In mid-January, NARA obtained 15 boxes containing presidential records from Trump's residence. Correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama's address to his successor were among the documents.

The Washington Post's sources did not report the exact volume of the official papers, but clarified that some of them contained extremely sensitive information and would be limited to a small group of officials with authority to view such information, according to the media's sources.

NARA officials asked the US Department of Justice to investigate the matter.

While holding the presidential office, Trump often took various documents from the White House to get acquainted with them at the residence, according to the media.

Trump's spokesman Taylor Budowich said that it is clear that a routine process is being "weaponized by anonymous, politically motivated government sources to peddle Fake news. The only entity with the ability to credibly dispute this false reporting, the National Archives, is providing no comment."

Related Topics

Barack Obama Washington White House Trump Nara Kim Jong Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion fo ..

Realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion for All Your Fitness Goals

9 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

19 minutes ago
 Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farm ..

Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of constable offered

Funeral prayer of constable offered

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position t ..

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position to qualify for play-offs

37 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN Mistakenly Assumes Crimea Was Part ..

US Envoy to UN Mistakenly Assumes Crimea Was Part of Minsk Agreements

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>