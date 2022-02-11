WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) found papers of varying degree of secrecy at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of the former US President Donald Trump, media reported on Friday.

In mid-January, NARA obtained 15 boxes containing presidential records from Trump's residence. Correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama's address to his successor were among the documents.

The Washington Post's sources did not report the exact volume of the official papers, but clarified that some of them contained extremely sensitive information and would be limited to a small group of officials with authority to view such information, according to the media's sources.

NARA officials asked the US Department of Justice to investigate the matter.

While holding the presidential office, Trump often took various documents from the White House to get acquainted with them at the residence, according to the media.

Trump's spokesman Taylor Budowich said that it is clear that a routine process is being "weaponized by anonymous, politically motivated government sources to peddle Fake news. The only entity with the ability to credibly dispute this false reporting, the National Archives, is providing no comment."