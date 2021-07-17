Classified UK Army Tank Documents Posted on Gaming Forum - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) A War Thunder videogame player uploaded classified information about the UK Challenger 2 tank to the gaming forum to improve the tank's model in the game, UK media reported on Friday.

The UK Defense Journal portal said that the user, nicknamed Challenger 2 commander, posted excerpts from the classified document, the Army Equipment Support Publication (AESP), on the support forum in order to show War Thunder developers that the tank's game design was inaccurate.

The excerpts reportedly had their labels, indicating the restricted nature of the document, crossed out, with the "unclassified" stamp added.

The game developers refused to comment on the incident, while the forum moderator said that they received a written confirmation from the UK Defense Ministry that "this document remains classified," the portal specified.

War Thunder is a vehicular combat multiplayer videogame developed by Hungary-based Gaijin Entertainment, founded in Russia.