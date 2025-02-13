Classy Gill Hits Top Form To Fuel India's Champions Trophy Bid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Shubman Gill was the toast of Indian cricket Thursday after a match-winning century against England that fuelled optimism that he can carry his blazing form into the Champions Trophy.
The vice-captain smashed 112 off 102 balls to set up India's 142-run hammering of England and sweep the one-day international series 3-0 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Gill, who took back the opening slot from Yashasvi Jaiswal, ended the series as the leading batsman with 259 runs after his 87 and 60 in the first two wins.
He registered his seventh ODI ton in his 50th match and now has a hundred in all three international formats at Ahmedabad, home of the world's biggest cricket stadium.
His spell comes ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai and after a lean patch in Tests.
He scored just 93 runs in five innings during India's 3-1 Test defeat in Australia.
"He is still 25, so imagine what can happen in the next couple of years if we keep backing him and keep putting trust in these young cricketers in that dressing room," coach Gautam Gambhir told reporters.
Gill was appointed deputy to skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the England ODIs and Gambhir said that he seemed to thrive with the added responsibility.
"Hopefully he can continue going forward and in the Champions Trophy as well," Gambhir added.
Gill put on key stands including a 116-run partnership with Virat Kohli in the final England match, hitting 14 fours and three sixes.
"This (Champions Trophy) is a tournament that will make us notice Shubman Gill even more," former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.
"At this stage he is able to balance his game of attack and defence."
Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle, on Indian website Cricbuzz, said: "With Shubman there is never a shortage of style, class and elegance."
India begin their Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai against Bangladesh on February 20 and three days later face arch-rivals Pakistan.
