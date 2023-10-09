Open Menu

Claudia Goldin Of The US Wins Nobel Economics Prize

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Claudia Goldin of the US wins Nobel economics prize

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Nobel prize in economics was on Monday awarded to American economist Claudia Goldin for her research helping understand the role of women in the labour market.

The Harvard professor, who is the third woman to be awarded the prestigious economics prize, was given the nod "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes," the jury said.

"Her research reveals the causes of change, as well as the main sources of the remaining gender gap," it added in a statement.

Globally, about 50 percent of women participate in the labour market compared to 80 percent of men, but women earn less and are less likely to reach the top of the career ladder, the prize committee noted.

Of all the Nobels, the economics prize has the fewest number of women laureates, with just two previous winners since it was first awarded in 1969 -- Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.

The jury highlighted that Goldin's work's "provided the first comprehensive account of women's earnings and labour market participation through the centuries."

Last year, the honour went to US economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig together with former Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke for research on banks in times of turmoil.

Related Topics

Douglas Women 2019 Market All Top Labour

Recent Stories

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

1 hour ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

2 hours ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

2 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

4 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World