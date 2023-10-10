Claudia Goldin wins Nobel for work on women in the labour market

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Nobel prize in economics was on Monday awarded to American economist Claudia Goldin for research that has helped bring understanding to the role of women in the labour market.

The 77-year-old Harvard professor, who is the third woman to be awarded the prestigious economics prize, was given the nod "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes," the jury said.

The Nobel is a "very important prize, not just for me, but for the many people who work in this field and who are trying to understand why there is so much change, but there are still large differences" in pay, Goldin told AFP in a telephone interview after the announcement.

By studying the history of women in the United States workforce, Goldin demonstrated factors that have historically influenced, and in some cases still influence, the supply and demand for women in the labour force, the jury explained.

"She has demonstrated that the sources of the gender gap change over time," Nobel committee member Randi Hjalmarsson told a press conference.

Hjalmarsson added that while Goldin had not studied policy, her work had provided an "underlying foundation" that had different policy implications around the world.

Globally, about 50 percent of women participate in the labour market compared to 80 percent of men, but women earn less and are less likely to reach the top of the career ladder, the prize committee noted.

- '200 years of data' -

The Nobel prize in economics has the fewest number of women laureates, with just two others since it was first awarded in 1969.

They were Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019 -- and Goldin is the first woman to receive the prize as the sole laureate.

At a campus press conference, Goldin welcomed the rising number of top female economists such as Cecilia Rouse and Claudia Olivetti. But she said economics still struggles to shake off misperceptions about the field.

Many young women students are turned off because they think economics "concerns finance," Goldin said, But "economics is about people. It's about inequality. It's about the female labor force. It's about health. It's about economic development."

Goldin has "trawled the archives and collected over 200 years of data from the US," the jury said.

"She studied something that many people, many historians, for instance, simply decided not to study before because they didn't think these data existed, Hjalmarsson said, calling Goldin "a detective".

Goldin's research showed that female participation in the labour force had not always followed an upward trend but rather a "U-shaped curve", as participation actually decreased with the transition from an agrarian to an industrial society.

Participation then started to increase in the early 20th century with the growth of the service sector.

Her research showed the trends were the result of both "structural change and evolving social norms."

While much of the earnings gap historically could be explained by differences in education and occupational choices, Goldin "has shown that the bulk of this earnings difference is now between men and women in the same occupation".