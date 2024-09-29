Claudia Sheinbaum: Cool-headed Scientist Who Will Lead Mexico
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Claudia Sheinbaum, the former city mayor who will take office on Tuesday as Mexico's first woman president, is an environmental scientist and dedicated leftist known for keeping a cool head in times of crisis.
Sheinbaum, 62, is a close ally of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, but considered more pragmatic and less populist.
"The driving force of both is the fight for a more just society, but with important nuances," analyst and author Jorge Zepeda Patterson wrote in his latest book "Presidenta."
While Lopez Obrador hails from rural southern Mexico, "Sheinbaum comes from an intellectual university environment, middle class, cosmopolitan, modern and essentially urban," he added.
She has a "more modern left" agenda that includes the issues of feminism and the environment, according to Zepeda Patterson.
Sheinbaum was born to Bulgarian and Lithuanian Jewish migrants in Mexico City during the turmoil of the early 1960s, when students and other activists were seeking to end the Institutional Revolutionary Party's long grip on power.
"I am a daughter of 1968," she often repeats in reference to the student movement.
Her mother, renowned biologist Annie Pardo, lost her job as a university professor for denouncing the massacre of students.
"At home, we talked about politics morning, noon and night," Sheinbaum was quoted as saying in a biography.
Guillermo Robles, a former classmate at the prestigious National Autonomous University of Mexico, remembers Sheinbaum as a serious student.
"Neither she nor I were that into socializing with everyone," he said.
Sheinbaum's magnetism as a young woman lay in her left-wing political convictions, Robles said.
She spent several years as a researcher in California, where she honed her English language skills.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
India protests at UN General Assembly against PM Shehbaz highlighting Kashmir dispute13 minutes ago
-
Mexico's Sheinbaum to take reins of nation facing huge challenges22 minutes ago
-
Tom Kim complains of cursing at emotional Presidents Cup22 minutes ago
-
UN chief urges parties to "step back from the brink" amid escalating Lebanon crisis22 minutes ago
-
Austrians vote with far-right in sight of historic win22 minutes ago
-
Israel kills Hezbollah chief in Beirut strike22 minutes ago
-
Osasuna dismantle Barca's perfect Liga start23 minutes ago
-
'Historic achievement': Futsal World Cup journey inspires Afghans33 minutes ago
-
104 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains1 hour ago
-
Nepal dam-building spree powers electric vehicle boom2 hours ago
-
Bike apprenticeship helps break UK reoffending cycle2 hours ago
-
101 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains2 hours ago