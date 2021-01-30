UrduPoint.com
Clauses Of Agreement On Turkish Army Deployment In Libya 'Clear And Honest' - GNA

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:17 AM

Clauses of Agreement on Turkish Army Deployment in Libya 'Clear and Honest' - GNA

Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik that his government's position on the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Libya is "clear and honest," with the status of the Turkish troops in the country subject to a previous agreement between the two sides

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik that his government's position on the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Libya is "clear and honest," with the status of the Turkish troops in the country subject to a previous agreement between the two sides.

"All foreign troops have to leave Libya. In this regard, our opinion is very clear and honest ... There is indeed an agreement [with Turkey], and the clauses of this agreement are clear and honest.

" Maiteeq said.

The two parties to the Libyan civil war signed a UN-backed ceasefire agreement in October last year, under the provisions of which all foreign troops were to leave the country's territory within the scope of three months.

A military agreement between Turkey and the Tripoli-based GNA was signed in July 2020 during a visit by Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar to the Libyan capital. The agreement reassured Turkey's interests in Libya while establishing a Turkish military base in the GNA-controlled portion of the war-torn country.

