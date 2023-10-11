WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Latest statistics show that the clean car discount is driving a big increase in electric vehicle (EV) uptake and is making a real contribution to New Zealand's climate goals, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

In September the number of New Zealand's electric vehicles passed the 150,000 milestone, with 156,000 rebates paid to EV and hybrid customers since July 2021, when the scheme started, Hipkins said.

Electrified vehicles now make up more than half of all new vehicles and used imports registered in New Zealand, he said, adding the upsurge has been kick-started by the clean car discount.

The climate benefits are all too clear, said the prime minister, adding the average emissions from newly-registered vehicles have dropped by nearly 33 percent since July 2021.

The government's clean car discount policy is already contributing to New Zealand's steady reduction in climate emissions, and that effect will accelerate as New Zealand continues to electrify the vehicle fleet, he said.

Transport Minister David Parker said the rate of EV and hybrid registrations is climbing, accounting for more than 53 percent of all new vehicle registrations since July, compared with 39 percent between April 2022 and June 2023.

Average carbon dioxide emissions from newly-registered vehicles are now at the lowest rate ever, at 126 grams per km. When the scheme started, the rate was 188 grams per km, Parker said.