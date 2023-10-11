Open Menu

Clean Car Discount Driving New Zealand's Electric Vehicle Uptake

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Clean car discount driving New Zealand's electric vehicle uptake

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Latest statistics show that the clean car discount is driving a big increase in electric vehicle (EV) uptake and is making a real contribution to New Zealand's climate goals, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

In September the number of New Zealand's electric vehicles passed the 150,000 milestone, with 156,000 rebates paid to EV and hybrid customers since July 2021, when the scheme started, Hipkins said.

Electrified vehicles now make up more than half of all new vehicles and used imports registered in New Zealand, he said, adding the upsurge has been kick-started by the clean car discount.

The climate benefits are all too clear, said the prime minister, adding the average emissions from newly-registered vehicles have dropped by nearly 33 percent since July 2021.

The government's clean car discount policy is already contributing to New Zealand's steady reduction in climate emissions, and that effect will accelerate as New Zealand continues to electrify the vehicle fleet, he said.

Transport Minister David Parker said the rate of EV and hybrid registrations is climbing, accounting for more than 53 percent of all new vehicle registrations since July, compared with 39 percent between April 2022 and June 2023.

Average carbon dioxide emissions from newly-registered vehicles are now at the lowest rate ever, at 126 grams per km. When the scheme started, the rate was 188 grams per km, Parker said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vehicles Vehicle Car David April June July September All From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

22 minutes ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC elections

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Climate change main culprit for hot South American ..

Climate change main culprit for hot South American winter

12 hours ago
PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase ..

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka

12 hours ago
 3 killed, 3 injured in accident

3 killed, 3 injured in accident

13 hours ago
 CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: ..

CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: Solangi

13 hours ago
 Drug skills program to be introduced in educationa ..

Drug skills program to be introduced in educational institutions: Mushaal Mullic ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri ..

Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in it ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing cond ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World