Clean Energy, Climate Change Announcements to Be Made at Friday Quad Meeting - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue the US, Australia, India, and Japan are expected to make announcements relating to clean energy and climate change following their meeting on Friday, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

"In addressing the climate crisis, there will be clean energy and climate-related announcements coming out of the Quad," the official said.

The group will also coordinate with one another on areas including the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberspace, emerging technologies, and high-standards infrastructure.

Attendees to the meeting, which will be the first in-person meeting of the group, will include Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.