UrduPoint.com

Clean Energy, Climate Change Announcements To Be Made At Friday Quad Meeting - US Official

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:51 PM

Clean Energy, Climate Change Announcements to Be Made at Friday Quad Meeting - US Official

Members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue the US, Australia, India, and Japan are expected to make announcements relating to clean energy and climate change following their meeting on Friday, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue the US, Australia, India, and Japan are expected to make announcements relating to clean energy and climate change following their meeting on Friday, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

"In addressing the climate crisis, there will be clean energy and climate-related announcements coming out of the Quad," the official said.

The group will also coordinate with one another on areas including the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberspace, emerging technologies, and high-standards infrastructure.

Attendees to the meeting, which will be the first in-person meeting of the group, will include Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia Narendra Modi Japan

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

1 hour ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

2 hours ago
 Varieties of DNA fingerprints report to help achie ..

Varieties of DNA fingerprints report to help achieve targets

30 seconds ago
 Five-day anti-polio campaign kicks off in AJK

Five-day anti-polio campaign kicks off in AJK

32 seconds ago
 AJK PM lauds Kashmiri expatriates' role for Kashmi ..

AJK PM lauds Kashmiri expatriates' role for Kashmir issue on international level ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.