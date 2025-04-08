Open Menu

Clean Streets Vs Business Woes: Pollution Charge Divides Londoners

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Clean streets vs business woes: pollution charge divides Londoners

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) For Londoner Beau Boka-Batesa, air quality has drastically improved in the British capital following the rollout and expansion of a contested car pollution toll two years ago.

Now, Boka-Batesa, 21, feels like they can walk down a high street and "not cough as much".

"It's so much more evident that things aren't as bad as they used to be," said Boka-Batesa, who co-founded the "Choked Up" campaign group for young, ethnic minority Londoners living in areas of high pollution.

As French lawmakers debate doing away with their version of a low-emissions zone on Tuesday, UK researchers and campaigners have hailed the effectiveness of the toll in improving London's air quality.

The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) -- the world's largest pollution charging scheme -- was implemented in central London in 2019, before expanding to Greater London's nine million residents in 2023.

It requires motorists to switch to low-emission vehicles or face a daily charge of £12.50 ($15.90, 14.60 Euros) for driving a polluting car within the zone.

Its expansion saw fierce opposition from outer London residents, with local councils launching unsuccessful legal challenges and hundreds of ULEZ cameras vandalised by disgruntled residents.

While many Londoners are still holding out against the policy championed by Mayor Sadiq Khan, others are resigned or have even come around to its benefits.

A study published by Khan's government last month showed a significant drop in air pollution compared to a scenario without ULEZ, including 27 percent lower levels of toxic NO2 gas emitted from vehicle exhausts across London.

And nearly 97 percent of London vehicles were compliant with low emissions standards as of September 2024, compared to just 39 percent in 2017.

Recent Stories

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for B ..

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

15 minutes ago
 FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, c ..

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers

31 minutes ago
 PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116 ..

PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

32 minutes ago
 Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils ..

Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025

46 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sh ..

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting

1 hour ago
 China sees more active e-commerce logistics in Mar ..

China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March

2 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Bas ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener

2 hours ago
 UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic a ..

UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Korean government formally sets presidential elect ..

Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3

4 hours ago
 UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Kn ..

UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts

4 hours ago
 Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, promp ..

Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures

4 hours ago

More Stories From World