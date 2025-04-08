Clean streets vs business woes: pollution charge divides Londoners

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) For Londoner Beau Boka-Batesa, air quality has drastically improved in the British capital following the rollout and expansion of a contested car pollution toll two years ago.

Now, Boka-Batesa, 21, feels like they can walk down a high street and "not cough as much".

"It's so much more evident that things aren't as bad as they used to be," said Boka-Batesa, who co-founded the "Choked Up" campaign group for young, ethnic minority Londoners living in areas of high pollution.

As French lawmakers debate doing away with their version of a low-emissions zone on Tuesday, UK researchers and campaigners have hailed the effectiveness of the toll in improving London's air quality.

The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) -- the world's largest pollution charging scheme -- was implemented in central London in 2019, before expanding to Greater London's nine million residents in 2023.

It requires motorists to switch to low-emission vehicles or face a daily charge of £12.50 ($15.90, 14.60 Euros) for driving a polluting car within the zone.

Its expansion saw fierce opposition from outer London residents, with local councils launching unsuccessful legal challenges and hundreds of ULEZ cameras vandalised by disgruntled residents.

While many Londoners are still holding out against the policy championed by Mayor Sadiq Khan, others are resigned or have even come around to its benefits.

A study published by Khan's government last month showed a significant drop in air pollution compared to a scenario without ULEZ, including 27 percent lower levels of toxic NO2 gas emitted from vehicle exhausts across London.

And nearly 97 percent of London vehicles were compliant with low emissions standards as of September 2024, compared to just 39 percent in 2017.