UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleaning Products Maker Urges Buyers Not To Inject Disinfectants After Trump's Speculation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:14 PM

Cleaning Products Maker Urges Buyers Not to Inject Disinfectants After Trump's Speculation

The maker of household disinfectants Dettol and Lysol on Friday urged customers not to inject or ingest their cleaning products to treat COVID-19 as speculated by US President Donald Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The maker of household disinfectants Dettol and Lysol on Friday urged customers not to inject or ingest their cleaning products to treat COVID-19 as speculated by US President Donald Trump.

At Thursday's news briefing in Washington, Trump suggested that disinfectant "knocks it out in one minute" and that an injection route must be explored when listing an increasingly bizarre set of coronavirus treatment methods.

"As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion, or any other route).

As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information," Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the parent company of Dettol and Lysol, said in a statement.

RB did not mention Trump outright, but rather explained the urgency as "due to recent speculation and social media activity."

Late last month, one US man died and his wife was admitted to the hospital after they ingested an aquarium cleaning solution because it contained traces of hydroxychloroquine. Hours earlier, Trump touted it as a possible coronavirus drug.

Related Topics

Washington Social Media Company Trump Died Wife Man All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA reduces special flights’ fares by 20% to 30%

27 seconds ago

Experts trash Trump idea of injecting disinfectant ..

1 minute ago

Distt admin to ensure implementation of precaution ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Forecasts of National Wealth Fund's L ..

1 minute ago

Children, heirs of police martyrs get orders of pr ..

2 minutes ago

Hungary signs China-backed Budapest-Belgrade rail ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.