(@FahadShabbir)

The maker of household disinfectants Dettol and Lysol on Friday urged customers not to inject or ingest their cleaning products to treat COVID-19 as speculated by US President Donald Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The maker of household disinfectants Dettol and Lysol on Friday urged customers not to inject or ingest their cleaning products to treat COVID-19 as speculated by US President Donald Trump.

At Thursday's news briefing in Washington, Trump suggested that disinfectant "knocks it out in one minute" and that an injection route must be explored when listing an increasingly bizarre set of coronavirus treatment methods.

"As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion, or any other route).

As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information," Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the parent company of Dettol and Lysol, said in a statement.

RB did not mention Trump outright, but rather explained the urgency as "due to recent speculation and social media activity."

Late last month, one US man died and his wife was admitted to the hospital after they ingested an aquarium cleaning solution because it contained traces of hydroxychloroquine. Hours earlier, Trump touted it as a possible coronavirus drug.