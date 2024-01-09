Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 05:38 PM

Clear Imaging in the Dark: Pakistani Researcher Sparks Imaging Revolution in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) “When capturing images in low-light conditions, the gateless image sensor delivers clear imaging comparable to daytime photography," stated Dr. Ali Imran, a pioneering Pakistani researcher at Zhejiang University's Hangzhou Global Innovation and Technology Center in China.

Dr. Imran is at the forefront of groundbreaking advancements in optoelectronic devices.

Recently, Dr. Imran and his team successfully developed a gateless image sensor, which serves as the fundamental unit of an image sensor. These sensors exhibit exceptional performance, boasting 10 times more responsivity than commercially available alternatives.

“Its broadband is of such good quality that enables the capture of images in the far infrared region during the night, bright daylight, and even under intense UV rays," explained Dr. Imran.

The potential applications of these sensors span from ultraviolet imaging for autonomous vehicles to the development of innovative medical imaging devices, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Dr. Imran expressed gratitude for the significant support he received from his supervisor and Chinese lab colleagues.

He also highlighted the advantages of conducting research in China, stating, “When you look at the latest survey, you will find that China is publishing the most papers, doing the most funding and also giving the most scholarships, compared to any country in the world.

We have also greatly benefited from China's advanced facilities, expertise in semiconductor research and fabrication, locally produced equipment, and easily accessible base materials, which have significantly accelerated our progress.

"

Looking ahead, Dr. Imran's research team aims to increase the number of pixels and scale up the technology. "We are now trying to build connections with various companies to implement gateless image sensors in practical applications. There is immense potential for both export and local consumption markets, as China currently heavily relies on imported image sensors despite its local assembly capabilities."

Dr. Imran's ultimate goal is to bring the sensor to market and gather valuable user feedback to guide future research and development.

"In China, researchers are making faster progress towards their goals due to the deep connection between research and industry," said Dr. Imran, expressing his concern about the prevalent focus on theoretical research without practical applications in Pakistan.

“Pakistani universities should realign their research goals with real-world problems and engage in collaborations with industries, as this can stimulate economic growth and job creation.”

“As a Pakistani, I am passionate about the development of research in my country. I strongly advocate for collaboration between Chinese and Pakistani universities at various levels. Regular meetings in the presence of Chinese professors can provide invaluable oversight and contribute new ideas.

By fostering these collaborations, we can create an environment that promotes innovation and accelerates research progress in Pakistan.” Imran added.

