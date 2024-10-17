'Clear Indications' India Violated Canada's Sovereignty: Trudeau
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India on Wednesday of violating his country's sovereignty, as diplomatic tensions soar over the 2023 killing of a Sikh separatist in Vancouver.
At a parliamentary inquiry on foreign interference, Trudeau addressed what he characterized as broad efforts by Indian representatives to silence critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Canadian soil.
His comments echoed remarks he made earlier this week, after both countries expelled each others' ambassador and five other top diplomats.
Ottawa has linked Modi's government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate for an independent Sikh state who shot dead in June 2023 in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Vancouver.
Beyond the killing of Nijjar, Trudeau said national police had evidence that Canadians faced intimidation, violence and other threats from those acting in concert with the Indian government.
Trudeau said the decision by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to disclose details about such conduct on Monday was "entirely anchored in public safety."
The RCMP had evidence that "violence towards Canadians... has been enabled by and in many cases directed by the Indian government," Trudeau told the inquiry.
"We had clear and certainly now even clearer indications that India had violated Canada's sovereignty," he said.
The RCMP was trying to disrupt "the chain of activities that was resulting in drive-by shootings, home invasions, violent extortion and even murder across Canada, particularly in the South Asian community," the prime minister said.
Trudeau further detailed conduct that he said involved Indian "diplomats collecting information on Canadians who are opponents or in disagreement with the Modi government."
He said that information was then passed along to "the highest levels within the Indian government," and then "through criminal organizations like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to then result in violence against Canadians on the ground.
"
India's Bishnoi crime gang has a grim reputation for assassinations and extortion on its home soil, but the RCMP have accused it of possible involvement in Nijjar's killing.
The RCMP named the Bishnoi Group as an organized crime entity used by India to target members of the South Asian diaspora and Sikh separatists.
Trudeau said India's intimidation tactics in Canada were not limited exclusively to the Sikh community.
- 'Double down on attacks' -
Trudeau also addressed Canada's efforts to engage India about its concerns.
When he raised the issue with Modi at the G-20 meeting in India in September 2023, two months after Nijjar's killing, Modi explained there were people living in Canada who were critical of the Indian government who Modi "would like to see arrested," Trudeau told the inquiry.
When Ottawa recently presented its latest allegations to New Delhi, Trudeau said the Indian response was "to double down on attacks against this government... but also to arbitrarily eject dozens of Canadian diplomats from India on absolutely no cause."
Trudeau told the inquiry that his government does not want to be in a situation "of picking a fight with a significant trading partner."
Nijjar -- who immigrated to Canada in 1997 and became a citizen in 2015 -- had advocated for a separate Sikh state, known as Khalistan, carved out of India.
He had been wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.
Four Indian nationals have been arrested in connection with Nijjar's murder.
India on Monday called allegations it was connected to Nijjar's killing "preposterous" and a "strategy of smearing India for political gains."
Last year, the Indian government briefly curbed visas for Canadians and forced Ottawa to withdraw diplomats, and this week threatened further action.
Recent Stories
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..
Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly
Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
More Stories From World
-
Eastern Turkey rattled by magnitude 5.9 quake6 minutes ago
-
UNRWA chief warns of 'real risk' of Gaza famine7 minutes ago
-
Iran FM slams Western sanctions as 'hostile action': state media17 minutes ago
-
Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills almost 15017 minutes ago
-
France opens murder probe after motorist runs down cyclist26 minutes ago
-
Tuchel targets trophies as England manager27 minutes ago
-
New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament47 minutes ago
-
Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills more than 140: emergency agency57 minutes ago
-
Iran atomic agency says Israeli attack on nuclear sites 'unlikely'1 hour ago
-
Israeli booths, equipment barred from defence show in France1 hour ago
-
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede humanitarian aid2 hours ago
-
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks continue, warns UN2 hours ago