'Clear Indications' India Violated Canada's Sovereignty: Trudeau
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday there were "clear indications" that India had violated Canadian sovereignty, as the countries row over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil last year that Ottawa blamed on New Delhi.
Trudeau's latest charge came two days after India and Canada expelled each other's ambassadors as Ottawa alleged that Indian involvement in a campaign against Sikh separatists went beyond what was previously known.
Tensions have soared since Canada accused the Indian government of involvement in last year's killing outside a Sikh temple of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate for an independent Sikh state who had immigrated to Canada and become a citizen.
At a hearing on foreign interference on Wednesday, Trudeau addressed Nijjar's murder, as well as what he termed a broader campaign by Indian government representatives targeting Canadian citizens inside Canada.
"We had clear and certainly now ever clearer indications that India had violated Canada's sovereignty," Trudeau told the inquiry.
He added that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had determined that "violence towards Canadians... has been enabled by and in many cases directed by the Indian government."
Trudeau said that when Ottawa presented these charges to New Delhi, "the Indian response to these allegations and to our investigations was to double down on attacks against this government.
.. but also to arbitrarily eject dozens of Canadian diplomats from India on absolutely no cause."
Trudeau told the inquiry on Wednesday that his government does not want to be in a situation "of picking a fight with a significant trading partner," with whom Canada has deep ties.
But he stressed he would not waver when "standing up for Canadian sovereignty."
Nijjar -- who immigrated to Canada in 1997 and became a citizen in 2015 -- had advocated for a separate Sikh state, known as Khalistan, carved out of India.
He had been wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder. Four Indian nationals have been arrested in connection with Nijjar's murder, which took place in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Vancouver in June 2023.
India on Monday called allegations it was connected to Nijjar's killing "preposterous" and a "strategy of smearing India for political gains."
Last year, the Indian government briefly curbed visas for Canadians and forced Ottawa to withdraw diplomats, and this week threatened further action.
Recent Stories
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..
Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly
Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
More Stories From World
-
Indian airplane forced to divert after latest bomb hoax2 minutes ago
-
Iran's FM arrives in Egypt for first visit since 2013: state media3 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results3 minutes ago
-
Eastern Turkey rattled by magnitude 5.9 quake12 minutes ago
-
'Clear indications' India violated Canada's sovereignty: Trudeau13 minutes ago
-
UNRWA chief warns of 'real risk' of Gaza famine13 minutes ago
-
Iran FM slams Western sanctions as 'hostile action': state media23 minutes ago
-
Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills almost 15023 minutes ago
-
France opens murder probe after motorist runs down cyclist33 minutes ago
-
Tuchel targets trophies as England manager33 minutes ago
-
New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament53 minutes ago
-
Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills more than 140: emergency agency1 hour ago