'Clear indications' of Myanmar military crimes against humanity: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The United Nations on Tuesday denounced mass killings in Myanmar and accused the military of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity since last year's coup d'etat.

The UN human rights office urged the international community to take immediate steps to halt the spiral of violence in Myanmar.

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 last year, ousting the civilian government and arresting its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta has since waged a bloody crackdown on dissent.

In a report covering the period since the takeover, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office said Myanmar's military and security forces had shown a flagrant disregard for human life.

It described how the military had bombarded populated areas with air strikes and heavy weapons and deliberately targeted civilians, many of whom were shot in the head, burned to death, arbitrarily arrested, tortured or used as human shields.