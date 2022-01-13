Clergy, Pious of Russian Orthodox Church Abroad Praying for Peace in Kazakhstan - Priest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Clergy and parishioners of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad (ROCOR) in the United States are praying for peace and stability in Kazakhstan, ROCOR Synod of Bishops chancellor and St. Serafim church dean, protopriest Serafim Gan, told Sputnik.

"Such prayers are being offered in many ROCOR churches, despite our hierarchy not issuing a special decree on that," father Serafim said.

The protopriest noted that offers of prayers are a normal reaction of those who wish to see peace in the country where many Russians have relatives and friends.

"People are praying and sympathizing without any decrees and blessing from hierarchs, and this is a normal reaction," he said.

The priest noted that many are praying for peace in Kazakhstan even though such prayers were not formally added to regular church services.

"Kazakhstan was in the prayers and thoughts of all our parishioners," he added.

Protests erupted in Kazakhstan in early January following a twofold increase in gas prices. The protests turned into riots, and the Kazakh government said they were hijacked by terrorist groups aided by foreign actors. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency until January 19 and invited Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control. Tokayev dismissed the government and appointed a new prime minister, reshuffling the cabinet.

The situation has since been stabilized, and CSTO peacekeepers are set to begin withdrawal on January 13.