Cleveland Authorities Say Will Implement Safe Perimeter During US Presidential Debate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Cleveland city authorities said on Monday that they will maintain a safe perimeter around the venue where the first presidential debate will be held and will prevent any distractions during the much anticipated showdown between the incumbent Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden.

Cleveland will host on Tuesday evening the first of three presidential debates at Case Western Reserve University.

"This is a historical debate... What our job to do is to minimize all those distractions that may occur that wouldn't allow for people who are viewing debate to really get this essence of two candidates," Mayor Frank Jackson said during a press briefing.

The Cleveland authorities close the roads adjacent to the debate venue and have created a list of items like fireworks and large bag packs that will be prohibited in the area from Monday noon till early Wednesday.

"I assure the citizens of Cleveland that we have taken every precaution to make sure that people who wish to exercise their first amendment free speech right can do it in a safe and secure manner," Cleveland Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard said.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters that Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service and the FBI, have worked tirelessly for the last month and a half to make sure that "this thing comes off."

"We have plenty of assets," Williams said and urged residents to report to the police even minor suspicions.

The state of Ohio said it has activated its National Guard reaction force "to support law enforcement, protect life and preserve property during the presidential debate."