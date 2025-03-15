Cleveland Cruise To Record 16th Straight Win, Boston Clinch
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Cleveland Cavaliers romped to a franchise record 16th straight victory on Friday, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 133-124 to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland, who had been forced to overcome a double-digit deficit in Tuesday's win over Brooklyn, had no such difficulty in Friday's clash in Tennessee.
The Cavs, who have already clinched their place in the postseason, maintained their charge towards securing the Eastern Conference No.
1 seeding with a dominant offensive display.
Cleveland -- who have now won 20 of their last 21 games -- took a stranglehold on the contest with 75 points in the first half to open up a hefty 18-point cushion at the break.
Memphis, who came into Friday's game on a run of four straight wins, never looked like reeling in the visitors in the second half as Cleveland closed out a victory that sees them improve to 56-10.
