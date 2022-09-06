James Cleverly has been appointed UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday

"The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP @JamesCleverly has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK," the office tweeted.