- Cleverly Appointed as UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs - Prime Minister's Office
Cleverly Appointed As UK Secretary Of State For Foreign Affairs - Prime Minister's Office
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 11:48 PM
James Cleverly has been appointed UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday
"The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP @JamesCleverly has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK," the office tweeted.