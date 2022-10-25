UrduPoint.com

Cleverly Remains UK Foreign Secretary In Sunak Government - Downing Street

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Cleverly Remains UK Foreign Secretary in Sunak Government - Downing Street

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly retained his post in the government of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Downing Street said on Tuesday

"The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP @JamesCleverly has been re-appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs," the prime minister's office tweeted.

