UrduPoint.com

Climate Action Protesters Continue Rallying In London

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:05 PM

Climate action protesters continue rallying in London

Hundreds of environmentalist protesters descended on central London Wednesday on a third day of mass protests planned across the British capital

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Hundreds of environmentalist protesters descended on central London Wednesday on a third day of mass protests planned across the British capital.

Protesters marched to the Picadilly Circus after gathering first in front of the Brazilian Embassy to rally for "indigenous peoples of Amazon rainforests," closing the main junction and disrupting traffic.

More than 100 people have been arrested during the first two days of the protests in central London's busiest spots, including Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Cambridge Circus, Whitehall, and Oxford Street.

On Tuesday, protesters blocked the entrance of the Selfridges building and briefly rallied on Oxford Street, causing disruption. Some protesters locked themselves to vehicles, while some others glued themselves on shop windows.

"Extinction Rebellion will take to the streets again, with plans to disrupt the City of London to target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis -- the political economy," a statement from the group said on protests.

The organization's "Impossible Rebellion" protest began on Monday as thousands gathered in Trafalgar Square and marched to Leicester Square as they demand an end to investment in the fossil fuels driving climate change.

The Extinction Rebellion protests came only two months before the UN climate summit COP26 to be hosted by the UK on Oct. 31-Nov. 12.

World leaders are expected to meet in Glasgow "to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change."A total of 102 protesters have been arrested so far, according to police. In similar protests from the group in 2019, more than 1,600 people were arrested.

Related Topics

Protest Police United Nations Vehicles Traffic London Paris Leicester Cambridge Oxford Glasgow United Kingdom 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

1 minute ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

6 minutes ago
 Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

10 minutes ago
 Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through inj ..

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than In ..

Pakistan's locally manufactured EVM better than India; Campaigns to educate vote ..

7 minutes ago
 Uganda Receives 51 Evacuees From Afghanistan

Uganda Receives 51 Evacuees From Afghanistan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.