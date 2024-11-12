Open Menu

Climate Action 'will Endure' Post-Trump: UN Climate Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Global action on climate change "is robust and will endure" despite the re-election of Donald Trump, who has pledged to withdraw from the Paris agreement, the UN's climate chief said Tuesday

"Many of you have been reporting on the climate implications of political events in the last weeks. I'll just say this: our process is strong. It's robust, and it will endure," Simon Stiell told reporters at the COP29 talks in Baku.

Trump's election sweep has cast a long shadow over proceedings in Azerbaijan.

Stiell reiterated calls for the meeting to show global solidarity on climate was not dead.

"Global cooperation is the only way humanity survives global warming," he said.

The crunch talks are centred on increasing finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change and wean their economies off fossil fuel.

But the small group of rich countries currently paying the funds want to see the donor pool expanded, and are resisting calls for the current pledge of $100 billion a year to be raised ten-fold.

Many face domestic publics more concerned about inflation and sluggish economies than climate action.

But Stiell insisted the two were linked.

"The climate crisis is fast becoming an economy killer," he warned.

Without action, "every country and every household will be hammered even harder than they currently are."

"Climate action is global inflation insurance."

More Stories From World