Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Is Time' 2019 Person Of The Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:51 PM

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time' 2019 person of the year

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was chosen as Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was chosen as Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday.

The 16-year-old has found herself in the role of spokesperson for a generation haunted by climate emergency since her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year.

The magazine cover has a picture of Thunberg with the subtitle "The Power of Youth."

