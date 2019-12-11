Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Is Time' 2019 Person Of The Year
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:51 PM
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was chosen as Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday
The 16-year-old has found herself in the role of spokesperson for a generation haunted by climate emergency since her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year.
The magazine cover has a picture of Thunberg with the subtitle "The Power of Youth."