Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:56 AM

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told young protesters rallying on Monday outside the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow that change will not come from "inside there," as politicians were only "pretending to take our future seriously."

"Inside COP there are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously, pretending to take the present seriously of the people who are being affected already today by the climate crisis. Change is not going to come from inside there. That is not leadership - this is leadership," Thunberg told members of the Friday for Future movement that was inspired by the solitary protest against global warming she started every Friday outside the Swedish Parliament in 2018.

Videos posted on social media showed the 18-year-old student addressing the protest near the Scottish Event Campus, where around 120 world leaders came together on Monday at the start of the COP26's two-day high-level segment, amid shouts of "climate justice" and "no more blah blah blah."

In his welcoming speech, UK prime minister Boris Johnson warned his fellow world leaders that younger generations will not forgive them if they fail to tackle the climate crisis.

