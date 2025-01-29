Climate Activists Appeal Long UK Jail Terms For 'peaceful Protest'
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 12:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Sixteen Just Stop Oil protesters handed tough UK prison terms will appeal for leniency on Wednesday in a closely watched case as two others face court for damaging Stonehenge.
Two days of hearings are set at London's Court of Appeal as the 16 environmental activists, including some who threw tomato soup on a van Gogh painting, seek to win reduced or quashed sentences imposed for their campaign against global climate policies.
Meanwhile, two other activists accused of throwing orange paint powder on the megalithic standing stones at Stonehenge last year will appear on Wednesday at Salisbury Crown Court, in western England.
They face charges of destroying or damaging an ancient protected monument and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.
Much of the focus will be on the British capital, where some of the defendants will appeal a sentence handed down for throwing a tin of tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" as it hung in a London gallery.
Five others were convicted of conspiracy to cause public nuisance when planning to blockade a motorway.
The group received prison terms of between 15 months and five years -- thought to be the longest sentences ever imposed for non-violent protest in the UK.
Environmental NGOs Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth have teamed up to join what they call "a critically important legal appeal over the right to protest".
"These sentences are much longer than any other peaceful protest-related defence in history," said Katie de Kauwe, Friends of the Earth lawyer.
"Until very recently, it was basically unheard of for peaceful protesters to be sent to jail at all."
On Thursday, a coalition of climate and pro-Palestinian organisations plans to mobilise hundreds of people to block the road outside the appeal court at noon (1200 GMT) in support of the activists.
Formed in 2022, Just Stop Oil has staged numerous climate-related demonstrations against British and global environmental policies.
On Tuesday, police arrested two of its activists for disrupting a London staging of Shakespeare's "The Tempest" starring Hollywood actor Sigourney Weaver.
Its stunts have drawn condemnation from politicians and police and sparked a backlash among some sections of the public.
In July, five of the 16 activists who have brought the appeal were left stunned after being sentenced to between four and five years in prison for planning to block the M25 motorway around London in a Zoom meeting.
They include Roger Hallam, 58, one of the co-founders of JSO and Extinction Rebellion, another direct action environmental protest group.
Four activists who took part in the M25 stunt were also jailed.
"The plain fact is that each of you some time ago has crossed the line from concerned campaigner to fanatic," judge Christopher Hehir said when sentencing them.
The length of the prison terms caused shock and concern among NGOs and environmental campaigners.
The UN Special Rapporteur for Environmental Defenders, Michel Forst, called it "a dark day for peaceful environmental protest and indeed anyone concerned with the exercise of their fundamental freedoms" in Britain.
Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth said its outcome "could have far-reaching implications for the future of peaceful protest".
CIVICUS, a global alliance of civil society organisations and activists, has said civil freedoms are being "obstructed" in the UK.
The country's previous Conservative government adopted an increasingly hostile stance towards disruptive direct action to protest environmental policy.
Ministers passed a series of laws toughening punishments for such offences.
However, they have continued unabated.
"The maximum sentence for this public nuisance offense is 10 years," noted de Kauwe.
"People convicted of sexual assault or violent offence can go to prison for much less than that."
Environmental activists in the UK are now three times more likely to be arrested than in some 15 countries, including Peru, Germany and Uganda, according to a University of Bristol study published in December.
Recent Stories
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups
Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 7
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
More Stories From World
-
Rwanda, DR Congo leaders in crisis summit as Goma's fate hangs in balance7 minutes ago
-
Climate activists appeal long UK jail terms for 'peaceful protest'7 minutes ago
-
Red tape and rare earths: EU 'compass' charts economic future7 minutes ago
-
Australia's Steve Smith joins greats with 10,000 Test runs7 minutes ago
-
Hopes for turnaround lift Boeing shares despite huge losses17 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes educational supplies in Yemen’s Hadhramaut17 minutes ago
-
Renewable energy accounts for 56 pct of China's total installed capacity27 minutes ago
-
Russia says downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones overnight27 minutes ago
-
Chinese mainland's film pre-sale box office for Spring Festival holiday exceeds 1 bln yuan37 minutes ago
-
Japan #MeToo survivor says media are failing in wake of Fuji TV scandal57 minutes ago
-
Trump offers federal workers exit package as funding freeze sows chaos1 hour ago
-
Key DR Congo city on brink as pro-Rwanda forces take airport2 hours ago